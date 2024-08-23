Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool family with a little boy who has autism endured a “nightmare” journey on their summer getaway after it was hit by lengthy delays.

Parents Glen and Lisa Hughes felt let down by what they say was a lack of support from plane operator Jet2 after bad weather forced their flight to Tenerife to land nearby on the island of Gran Canaria.

After four-and-a-half hours in the air, they then spent around nine hours at Las Palmas airport while waiting for a replacement plane from the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During that time, Glen and Lisa say there was little information about what was happening or support for passengers with additional needs, including their son William, aged five, who has autism.

Lisa Hughes tries to comfort five-year-old William who has autism during their long wait for a replacement flight.

Glen, 45, said: “It was just a nightmare.”

Now back home, he is to lodge a formal complaint while Jet2 has already apologised for the inconvenience.

The family group, which also included the couple’s eldest son, Charlie, 11, Lisa’s mum, Susan Hunter, 67, and Lisa’s sister, Lauren Hunter, 34, spent over an hour on the runway before being moved into the airport.

They waited seven-and-a-half hours in the departure lounge for the replacement plane which took off at 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Hughes.

Glen added: “They just left us in limbo with very little support, just an occasional text message.”

William, who is non verbal and will only eat certain foods, became increasingly distressed.

Glen said he only saw someone from Jet2 once while in the airport.

“I just felt let down by the whole process,” he said.

William Hughes looks out at an aeroplane while he and his family waited nine hours for a replacement flight to their holiday in Tenerife.

After taking off from Leeds at 6.30am, they finally arrived at their hotel at 2.30am the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen said the journey left them “wiped out” for the first two days of their holiday.

A Jet2 spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS243 followed standard procedure and diverted to Gran Canaria on August 3 due to severe weather conditions in Tenerife, which were completely beyond our control.

"As a result of the impact of these conditions, a standby aircraft was flown from the UK to Gran Canaria Airport for customers to continue their journey.

"Our teams worked hard to look after customers throughout, and although we will always put the safety and well-being of everybody above everything else, we do of course apologise for the inconvenience that was caused.”