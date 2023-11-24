A veteran who has fought for more than 40 years for answers into the disappearance of his daughter is set to hand in his medals at Downing Street in protest at the Government’s handling of the case.

Richard Lee, from Hartlepool, along with fellow comrades, are planning to march on the capital next year.

They aim to raise awareness of his daughter, Katrice Lee, who disappeared on her second birthday on November 28, 1981, in what was then West Germany.

Dad Richard, who was serving with the British Army at the time, says the family has been “let down from day one” by the Army and Government in their handling of Katrice’s case.

Richard Lee with his medals he plans to hand in to Downing Street in protest at the handling of his daughter Katrice's case.

The Royal Military Police admitted in 2012 that mistakes were made in the initial investigation.

Former warrant officer Richard, who has continually sought answers and support from the Government, said: “I’m disgusted at the way my family have been treated and the sad part is that the only way that I can now express my views and my feelings at the highest level is by handing my medals back.”

He served in the army for 32 years including in the 15/19 Royal King’s Hussars while in Germany.

The medals he is set to hand back are his Northern Ireland general service medal and 30-year service and good conduct with bar.

Richard (centre) with fellow veterans Les McKenna (left) and Darren Lavery in their new 'Justice for Katrice' t-shirts.

Richard, 74, is being supported by the landlady and fellow regiment veterans from The Last Post pub, in Thornaby.

He said: “They all believe that somebody knows something and the family were badly let down and they’re more than happy to give up a day of their time to travel to London wearing our Katrice T-shirts and march on Downing Street so we can get justice for Katrice.”

And in November next year, Richard and his other daughter, Natasha, are due to return to exact spot in Germany where Katrice disappeared as part of a new photographic exhibition.

It is being put on by professional photographer Stuart McKenzie, a former member of the Royal Military Police, who has followed Katrice’s case and reached out to Richard.

How Katrice Lee may have looked at the age of 38.

The “pictorial story” will be held in the former NAAFI in Schloss Neuhaus, which was a converted university library and is now a cafeteria.

Richard said: “It will tell our story and the fight from day one to the present day.”

He said he thinks returning to the actual building will be “quite harrowing” for both himself and Natasha.

New car bumper stickers featuring Katrice that Richard has had made have also found their way to Padeborn, as well as Andover, in Hampshire, the HQ of the Royal Military Police, and all around the UK.

"I didn’t expect the support that’s been shown,” said Richard. “I’m over the moon.”

Proceeds from the sale of the stickers are going to the charity Missing People.

New awareness of Katrice’s case, and followers of her dedicated Facebook page, has also been generated by the recent Channel 5 series Vanished which featured her story earlier this month.

Operation Bute, the Royal Military Police’s re-investigation into the disappearance of Katrice, remains open but is in a “reactive” state.