Hartlepool father to return to scene of daughter Katrice Lee's disappearance for major new photographic exhibition
Richard Lee, 74, will return to the former NAAFI supermarket near Paderborn, Germany where he was serving in the British Army when his daughter Katrice went missing on her second birthday in November 1981.
To mark Katrice’s 45th birthday, photographer Stu McKenzie is staging Missing Katrice, a unique exhibition at the very spot she disappeared which is now an art gallery.
Created with Katrice’s family, it will explore the profound emotions surrounding her disappearance from the deep loss, ongoing trauma, and family’s unyielding hope for answers.
For Richard, of Hartlepool, it will be the first time he will have been in the building since that fateful day.
He said: “We’re going out there and it’s a story of hope. Again it is to highlight the fact that no evidence has been produced that my daughter isn’t alive.”
Stu’s father was also in the Army at the time Katrice disappeared and her story has haunted him ever since.
"It hit the community quite hard,” he said. “I remember at the time being allowed outside unsupervised stopped for quite a while and my hand would be held a lot tighter when out with my parents anywhere.”
Stu, 53, also served in the army working with the Royal Military Police and later as an army photographer before joining the BBC.
He added: "I thought what better way to use my skill than in telling this story that I have a small connection with, but also it really needs to be kept alive.”
The exhibition includes over 30 images taken by Stu, 53, together with other archive material, including Katrice’s birth certificate and reward posters, to create a “visual representation” of the investigation.
He has worked closely with Katrice’s parents Richard and Sharon, and sister Natasha, in shaping the exhibition.
Stu hopes it will help raise awareness of Katrice and maybe even spark new information.
He added: “There is still elements within the German community that remember the case but with each new generation it fades.”
Missing Katrice runs from November 6, until the 43rd anniversary of her disappearance on November 28.