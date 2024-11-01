The Hartlepool father of a girl who vanished over 40 years ago is to make an emotional return to the place where she disappeared for a major new exhibition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Lee, 74, will return to the former NAAFI supermarket near Paderborn, Germany where he was serving in the British Army when his daughter Katrice went missing on her second birthday in November 1981.

To mark Katrice’s 45th birthday, photographer Stu McKenzie is staging Missing Katrice, a unique exhibition at the very spot she disappeared which is now an art gallery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Created with Katrice’s family, it will explore the profound emotions surrounding her disappearance from the deep loss, ongoing trauma, and family’s unyielding hope for answers.

Photographer Stu McKenzie's new portrait of Katrice's father Richard Lee for the new exhibition.

For Richard, of Hartlepool, it will be the first time he will have been in the building since that fateful day.

He said: “We’re going out there and it’s a story of hope. Again it is to highlight the fact that no evidence has been produced that my daughter isn’t alive.”

Stu’s father was also in the Army at the time Katrice disappeared and her story has haunted him ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It hit the community quite hard,” he said. “I remember at the time being allowed outside unsupervised stopped for quite a while and my hand would be held a lot tighter when out with my parents anywhere.”

Photographer Stu McKenzie with some of the photos from his new exhibition about Katrice Lee.

Stu, 53, also served in the army working with the Royal Military Police and later as an army photographer before joining the BBC.

He added: "I thought what better way to use my skill than in telling this story that I have a small connection with, but also it really needs to be kept alive.”

The exhibition includes over 30 images taken by Stu, 53, together with other archive material, including Katrice’s birth certificate and reward posters, to create a “visual representation” of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has worked closely with Katrice’s parents Richard and Sharon, and sister Natasha, in shaping the exhibition.

Richie Lee at home in Hartlepool with a photograph of Katrice Lee aged 18 months.

Stu hopes it will help raise awareness of Katrice and maybe even spark new information.

He added: “There is still elements within the German community that remember the case but with each new generation it fades.”

Missing Katrice runs from November 6, until the 43rd anniversary of her disappearance on November 28.