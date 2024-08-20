Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool is set to feature in a popular reality TV show as a wealthy family swaps their usual glamorous holidays for a budget boat vacation in town.

Channel 5’s Rich Holiday, Poor Holiday is set to see a family of three head to Hartlepool to stay on a sailing boat “not much bigger than their car” as their counterparts enjoy a glamorous holiday in Miami Beach.

The Channel 5 programme, which is now in its fourth season after first airing in 2020, shows two families – one from the richest 10% of the population and one from the poorest 10% – on a week's getaway.

Each family is given a new holiday location and the budget and activities of the family they have swapped with.

At the end of their holiday, they are shown how much the holiday cost and are asked to decide if the trip was worth it.

This week’s episode will see big spender Maisie, her partner Liam and Maisie’s daughter Gracie, 10, swap their glamorous lifestyles and usual five star luxury hotels for a boat holiday in Hartlepool.

Meanwhile, Welsh factory workers and father and son, Chris and Daniel, ditch their usual budget camping breaks for an all-expenses paid holiday in Miami Beach, featuring a private speed boat tour and a ride in a convertible mustang.

The series is hosted by actor Craig Kelly, 53, who has starred in ITV’s Coronation Street, The Grimley’s and BBC’s Waking the Dead.

The show is due to air on Sunday, August 25, at 9pm.