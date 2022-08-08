Hartlepool firefighter excels at BMX world championships after making trip to France

Gary Carver, 53, a community firefighter and postman, made it to the semi-finals in the ‘cruiser’ category – involving bikes with a 24-inch wheel compared to the 20-inch wheel of a standard BMX bike.

Gary rode as a teenager between 1984 and 1988, starting again in 2015 after a 27-year break.

His club, NE BMX, have attended the world championships before but this year they have seen the highest number of riders qualify.

NE BMX riders competing at the 2022 world championships in Nantes, France.

Gary said: "Getting to the BMX world semi-finals is an incredible feeling and a massive adrenaline rush at the same time.

“It is definitely the highlight for me since I’ve been racing.

The club has members based across the North East including Hartlepool, Newcastle, Darlington, Middlesbrough, Thirsk and Redcar.

NE BMX club trains at Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road, every Wednesday and Saturday for two hours, with riders expected to complete eight to ten hours of fitness at home.

Gary, who lives in Thirsk, added: “Our club is run by volunteers and we are currently trying to get planning permission and funding for lighting for the track so it can be used all year round by club members and the public alike.”

All riders who went to the world championships this year plan on going again next year where it will be held in Glasgow from 3 August to 13 August.