Hartlepool firefighter's new idea to help treat pets after house fires

All Cleveland Fire Brigade engines are now carrying tailor-made pet oxygen masks to make resuscitation easier and quicker and save pets from smoke inhalation.

The idea for the roll-out came from Hartlepool firefighter Martin Bonner after he saved a dog from a house fire in the town.

He said: “The dog was unconscious outside and I thought I would try and save it. I just used a normal oxygen cylinder and human mask and managed to revive him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland firefighters with the new pet friendly equipment.

“This gave me the idea that we really should have masks for pets on board.”

The masks have been provided by the national charity Smokey Paws.