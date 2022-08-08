Hartlepool firefighters tackle house blaze caused by fault with tumble dryer

Two fire engines were deployed from Hartlepool Fire Station to the house on Collingwood Walk after receiving a call at 12.31pm this afternoon (August 8).

A spokesman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We received a call from the occupant of the house who was instructed to leave the building. Upon arriving, two hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire.

"The fire was believed to have started in the tumble dryer due to an electrical fault and further investigations are underway.”

The tumble dryer was completely destroyed in the blaze with the kitchen’s cupboards also suffering smoke damage.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.