Hartlepool fireworks - parking, road closures and timings for the Seaton Carew space themed firework display

Last year's spectacular display

The theme of this year’s display is space exploration, celebrating 50 years since the moon landing.

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, Chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Regeneration Services Committee, said: “The Apollo 11 moon landing by Neil Armstrong and his team was one of the greatest milestones in our history – truly a “giant leap for mankind.

“We’ll be remembering that epic achievement and celebrating the wonder and mystery of space with a sparkling fireworks display and some fun-packed musical entertainment for all the family – and it’s all free!”

Last year's seafront crowd

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where and when?

The display will be held on the seafront at Seaton Carew on Bonfire Night itself, Tuesday, November 5.

The free event will kick off from 4pm at the Clock Tower with a funfair, followed by a fantastic line-up of musical performances from 5pm hosted by BBC Tees. The fireworks display itself will start at 6.30pm with the countdown from the Apollo 11 take-off.

Who is performing?

Pek and Wanley

Kicking off the musical entertainment with a bang at 5pm will be gifted young singer Erin Frances, while Hartlepool’s own girl band The Dolls will perform at 5.25pm, and local lad Ben Bartlett will take to the stage at 5.45pm.

Hipster-hop duo Pek and Wanley will round off the show at 6.05pm.

How do we get there?

Hartlepool Borough Council is providing a free park and ride service to and from the seafront. The buses will pick up and drop off at the bus stop in Marina Way, in front of the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool. Parking will be available in the museum car park.

Erin Frances

Services to the seafront will run every ten minutes from 5pm to 6pm.

Return services will operate from Seaton Carew Bus Station at 7pm, 7.05pm, 7.10pm, 7.35pm, 7.40pm, 7.45pm and 8.10pm, with additional services at 8.15pm and 8.20pm if there is sufficient demand.

Are any road closures in operation?

The Front at Seaton Carew, between the Station Lane and Elizabeth Way junctions, will be closed to traffic from 6.15pm to 7.15pm. After the display, vehicles will be prevented from turning into Station Lane from the Front to ease congestion.