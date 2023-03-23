Mary Lambert, in Villiers Street, was placed in the UK’s top ten list of best fish and chip restaurants in the annual Fry Awards.

This is the 11th year where the top 50 takeaways and top ten eat-in restaurants are ranked by mystery customers on the quality of their food, value for money, cleanliness, staff knowledge, social media presence and ease when ordering.

Competitors can score up to 100% across each category, with at least 92% needed to rank as top as an eat-in restaurant and 95% as a takeaway.

Phillipa Lambert, owner, with a portion of Mary Lambert's fish, chips and peas.

Speaking about the potential reasons for their success, Phillipa Lambert, owner and granddaughter of the business’s founder, said: “There are a range of reasons why we could have been successful.

“For one, we order everything in fresh so everything is as special as it can be.”

Mary Lambert has customers visiting from all over the region who do not hesitate to comment on the quality of their fish.

Phillipa said: “We get so many people saying how white the fish is.”

Phillipa Lambert, owner of Mary Lambert's, in Villiers Street, Hartlepool.

Mary Lambert, which was founded in 1960, was recognised for its fish and chips alongside restaurants in Cornwall, Glasgow and Belfast.

Phillipa said: “We are thrilled. The whole team is.”

She added: “We have the most wonderful staff, they are just lovely. It makes people want to keep coming back.”

Competition organiser Reece Head said: “The businesses that make up our 50 Best Fish & Chip Takeaways and 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants represent the best in the industry.”

He added: “They are pushing forwards while not losing sight of what makes the chippy so ingrained in British culture – high quality, value for money food with great customer service and inviting surroundings.”

In 2020, Mary Lambert was also named as the UK's top food service operator in the National Fish and Chip Awards but was unable to celebrate after the country went into lockdown.

The full list of winners can be found via https://www.frymagazine.com/.