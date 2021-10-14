Hartlepool Fishermans Arms regulars donate charity catch
Regulars at the Hartlepool’s Fishermans Arms pub have donated an impressive catch to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Glenn Murphy, who helps run the Headland pub, said: “Many of us enjoy a whisky so once the lockdown was over we decided to form the Glenvirus Club 2020, which involved each member making a contribution towards some fine whiskies for a tasting night at the pub and raise some money for the local RNLI station at the same time whose volunteers do a marvellous job.
“A 22-year-old Arran single malt chosen by group member Phil Hope was eventually voted the best whisky of the night.
"Special thanks to regulars Johnny Mohun and Chris Irish, who had an alcohol free month as part of the fundraiser, and landlady Hazel Whitelock for the monthly charity raffle and The Auld Suitcase Band.”Hartlepool RNLI’s Steve Pounder said after receiving the £693.50p collected: “Donations such as this helps us provide a service to help those in trouble at sea.”