A Hartlepool-founded company that supplies supermarkets with more than 50 million vapes a year has appointed a new chief executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vape supplier Phoenix 2 Retail has appointed Steve Mosey as its new CEO after founders Chris and Rachael Kelly decided to take a step back after six years.

Phoenix 2 Retail has grown from a small office start-up into a business that now employs 80 people across three sites and generates a turnover of £200 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “I’m very proud of everything we have achieved at Phoenix 2 Retail, which has become a leading player in the industry, not just in product supply, but also through industry-leading projects such as national fixture partnerships, testing programmes and other innovations.

Founder Chris Kelly appoints Steve Mosey as the new CEO of Phoenix 2 Retail.

“I am hugely grateful to our hard-working team and everyone who has helped me come so far and helped us achieve our core mission: supporting millions of cigarette smokers to switch to safer alternatives and live healthier lives.

“My vision for the business has always been to build the best team and we have been doing that over the years.

“I, along with the shareholder group, are thrilled to have appointed Steve as CEO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He brings the perfect blend of experience, expertise and retailer-first mindset to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas and will allow the business to build within our retailer-focused sector.”

The company, which is now based at Traynor House, in Peterlee, first made its name by spotting a gap in the market for a supplier that could bring independent vape brands to major retailers, putting them directly into the hands of supermarket and convenience store customers.

Today it supplies more than 50 million vapes each year to household names including Booker, Morrisons and One Stop.

Steve said: “Everybody in the retail world has watched in admiration as Chris has built his company from a small enterprise into a hugely successful and influential operator in what is still a relatively new sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Its strategy has always been about partnership and collaboration, putting customers and partners at the heart of every decision.

“My role as CEO will be to ensure that continues while shaping a clear vision for the future – one that focuses on customer commitments, strategy development and flawless execution.”