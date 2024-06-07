Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are now able to shop for baked goods, clothes and all things spiritual after a new shop opened in the town centre.

Beautiful Bakes by Gail and The Fat Witch: Coven of Curiosities have teamed up and opened a new shop together on York Road selling a range of items from sweet and savoury baked goods to clothes, crystals and tarot cards.

Gail Taylor and Steph Calder first decided to open a shop together after meeting at a fair that they both had stalls at earlier this year.

Gail, owner of Beautiful Bakes by Gail, said: “I have always been a baker.

“At first, I would just bake for families and friends and then my and my husband and I were saying we really wanted to do something and make it into something big.”

For Steph, who owns The Fat Witch, it has always been a dream of hers to open her own shop.

Steph sells a range of items from her cosy witchy space at the back of the shop including crystals, tarot cards, clothes, pin cushions and bath bombs.

She said: "I sell things people do not usually sell and I do not get the same thing twice."

Speaking about the shop, she said: “It’s the only place you can get cakes and dresses and crystals.

Yet Opening their first shop together has not been an easy ride.

Shortly before their first opening, Steph had a fall and needed spinal surgery and, shortly after, suffered a stroke.

Gail’s dad was then hospitalised in Turkey and so the opening date was pushed back again.

Despite a number of setbacks, however, the pair have opened up shop after fighting “greasy walls” and the “roof caving in”.

Steph joked: “Someone clearly didn’t want us opening, but we have now.”

Steph said: “I said to Gail, after all of your weight loss, you should be the skinny baker and I should be the Fat Witch.

"I am the Fat Witch because I am full of hope, full of life and energy.”

Gail sells a range of homemade bakes on site including muffins, cakes, quiches and pies.

She also makes bespoke cakes to order.