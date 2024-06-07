Hartlepool friends open unique shop selling cakes, crystals and clothes
Beautiful Bakes by Gail and The Fat Witch: Coven of Curiosities have teamed up and opened a new shop together on York Road selling a range of items from sweet and savoury baked goods to clothes, crystals and tarot cards.
Gail Taylor and Steph Calder first decided to open a shop together after meeting at a fair that they both had stalls at earlier this year.
Gail, owner of Beautiful Bakes by Gail, said: “I have always been a baker.
“At first, I would just bake for families and friends and then my and my husband and I were saying we really wanted to do something and make it into something big.”
For Steph, who owns The Fat Witch, it has always been a dream of hers to open her own shop.
Steph sells a range of items from her cosy witchy space at the back of the shop including crystals, tarot cards, clothes, pin cushions and bath bombs.
She said: "I sell things people do not usually sell and I do not get the same thing twice."
Speaking about the shop, she said: “It’s the only place you can get cakes and dresses and crystals.
Shortly before their first opening, Steph had a fall and needed spinal surgery and, shortly after, suffered a stroke.
Gail’s dad was then hospitalised in Turkey and so the opening date was pushed back again.
Despite a number of setbacks, however, the pair have opened up shop after fighting “greasy walls” and the “roof caving in”.
Steph joked: “Someone clearly didn’t want us opening, but we have now.”
Steph said: “I said to Gail, after all of your weight loss, you should be the skinny baker and I should be the Fat Witch.
"I am the Fat Witch because I am full of hope, full of life and energy.”
Gail sells a range of homemade bakes on site including muffins, cakes, quiches and pies.
She also makes bespoke cakes to order.
Both are grateful for the help of Joe Taylor, Gail’s husband, in getting the shop open for business and helping out.
