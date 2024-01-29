News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool fundraiser given certificate of thanks for her RNLI fundraising efforts

A long-standing and much admired fundraiser for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has been presented with a certificate of thanks from the lifesaving charity.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT
Beryl Sherry, 85, of the Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch, was presented with a signed certificate by RNLI marketing and visitor experience lead Michael Charlton.

Michael said: "Beryl has been a fundraiser for the RNLI for the past 34 years and the amount of income raised by her and her team over the years to help save lives at sea is absolutely incredible.”

Speaking on behalf of Beryl, her daughter, Angela Crowe, said: "Mam is absolutely delighted to receive the certificate and meet up with some of her fellow fundraisers who she has known for many years.

Pictured during the presentation are, from left, fundraisers Ann Wray and Colin Bird, Lydia Aird, Kath Bird and Angela Crowe, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook, fundraiser Beryl Sherry, Michael Charlton and Jacqueline Sherry.Pictured during the presentation are, from left, fundraisers Ann Wray and Colin Bird, Lydia Aird, Kath Bird and Angela Crowe, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook, fundraiser Beryl Sherry, Michael Charlton and Jacqueline Sherry.
"She remembers the idea for a fundraising branch came from her brother in law, Eric Reeve, who was coxswain of the lifeboat back in 1990, so my mam took it from there and has been fundraising ever since.”

