Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beryl Sherry, 85, of the Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch, was presented with a signed certificate by RNLI marketing and visitor experience lead Michael Charlton.

Michael said: "Beryl has been a fundraiser for the RNLI for the past 34 years and the amount of income raised by her and her team over the years to help save lives at sea is absolutely incredible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on behalf of Beryl, her daughter, Angela Crowe, said: "Mam is absolutely delighted to receive the certificate and meet up with some of her fellow fundraisers who she has known for many years.

Pictured during the presentation are, from left, fundraisers Ann Wray and Colin Bird, Lydia Aird, Kath Bird and Angela Crowe, Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook, fundraiser Beryl Sherry, Michael Charlton and Jacqueline Sherry.