Hartlepool funeral arranger recognised for 20 years of service
A funeral arranger from Hartlepool has received recognition for her support and work with bereaved families.
Carole Lester has arranged around 5,000 funerals at Masons Funeral Directors, in Park Road, Hartlepool, and Speckmans Funeral Service, in Front Street, Wingate.
As a funeral arranger, Carole is the first point of contact for bereaved families.
Carole, who began her career as a care assistant, said: “I saw a job advertised at Masons Funeral Directors and I knew that I had the transferable skills of caring and supporting others, which is crucial when working in the funeral sector."
After receiving her commemorative award from her employer, Dignity, Carole said: "The biggest change I’ve noticed over the years is that more services are now conducted by humanist ministers.”
Looking back on her career, Carole added: “If I hadn’t become a funeral service arranger, I think I would have liked to have become a florist. Working in the funeral profession, we see lots and lots of beautiful flowers.”