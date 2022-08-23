News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool funeral arranger recognised for 20 years of service

A funeral arranger from Hartlepool has received recognition for her support and work with bereaved families.

By Madeleine Raine
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 3:12 pm

Carole Lester has arranged around 5,000 funerals at Masons Funeral Directors, in Park Road, Hartlepool, and Speckmans Funeral Service, in Front Street, Wingate.

As a funeral arranger, Carole is the first point of contact for bereaved families.

Carole, who began her career as a care assistant, said: “I saw a job advertised at Masons Funeral Directors and I knew that I had the transferable skills of caring and supporting others, which is crucial when working in the funeral sector."

Left to right: Terry McCormack, funeral director, Carole Lester, funeral arranger, Geradeen Horsley, funeral director and Julia Masshedar, funeral arranger.

After receiving her commemorative award from her employer, Dignity, Carole said: "The biggest change I’ve noticed over the years is that more services are now conducted by humanist ministers.”

Looking back on her career, Carole added: “If I hadn’t become a funeral service arranger, I think I would have liked to have become a florist. Working in the funeral profession, we see lots and lots of beautiful flowers.”

