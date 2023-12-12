An annual appeal to send shoe boxes filled with gifts to children in need all over the world has been hailed another huge success.

Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, in Park Road, Hartlepool, has supported the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child for over a decade.

This year’s appeal has been another bumper year thanks to generous supporters who created around 100 of the special boxes.

Among them, were the Marshall family who have been gifting to the cause since their children were born.

Mum Amanda Marshall with children Marshall (left) and Felicity with their boxes for Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors' Operation Christmas Child appeal.

Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “I can never believe what kind souls that we have in our wonderful town of Hartlepool, who take the time to make this wonderful gift box for others in need around the Eastern European countries.

"It is such a wonderful thing to show our children how important it is to help others in need.”