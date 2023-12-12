Hartlepool funeral directors announce results of Operation Christmas Child appeal
Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, in Park Road, Hartlepool, has supported the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child for over a decade.
This year’s appeal has been another bumper year thanks to generous supporters who created around 100 of the special boxes.
Among them, were the Marshall family who have been gifting to the cause since their children were born.
Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “I can never believe what kind souls that we have in our wonderful town of Hartlepool, who take the time to make this wonderful gift box for others in need around the Eastern European countries.
"It is such a wonderful thing to show our children how important it is to help others in need.”
The boxes are sent to more than 100 countries and are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.