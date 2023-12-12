News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool funeral directors announce results of Operation Christmas Child appeal

An annual appeal to send shoe boxes filled with gifts to children in need all over the world has been hailed another huge success.
By Mark Payne
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:03 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 16:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors, in Park Road, Hartlepool, has supported the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child for over a decade.

This year’s appeal has been another bumper year thanks to generous supporters who created around 100 of the special boxes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among them, were the Marshall family who have been gifting to the cause since their children were born.

Most Popular
Mum Amanda Marshall with children Marshall (left) and Felicity with their boxes for Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors' Operation Christmas Child appeal.Mum Amanda Marshall with children Marshall (left) and Felicity with their boxes for Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors' Operation Christmas Child appeal.
Mum Amanda Marshall with children Marshall (left) and Felicity with their boxes for Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors' Operation Christmas Child appeal.

Funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “I can never believe what kind souls that we have in our wonderful town of Hartlepool, who take the time to make this wonderful gift box for others in need around the Eastern European countries.

"It is such a wonderful thing to show our children how important it is to help others in need.”

The boxes are sent to more than 100 countries and are filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Related topics:Hartlepool