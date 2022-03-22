Hartlepool funeral directors giving people the chance to honour mums in poignant display

Masons, part of the Dignity group, is inviting those who have experienced a bereavement of a mother or special maternal figure to add to a poignant forget-me-not display it has created.

Families can go along to its branch on Park Road and personalise one of its posters with a message or special memory for their mum.

The tribute can be displayed in their window at home, or Masons can place the poster in its window display.

Julia Masshedar, funeral service arranger, said: “We’ve created a special and poignant forget-me not window display that families can use to remember a special mum or mother figure who is no longer with us this Mother’s Day.

“We hope that by doing this, we will help people in our local community remember their mums or mother figures and bring comfort on this special day.”

