Funeral service arrangers Julia Masshedar and Corina Callan with a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child.

Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors in Park Road is supporting the Operation Christmas Child appeal to collect shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Over the last decade the business has collected hundreds of shoeboxes for the appeal by the Samaritan’s Purse international relief and development organisation.

It is gearing up to take delivery of boxes soon and is urging the community to get involved again to make this year another success.

Julia Masshedar, Funeral Service Arranger at Masons Funeral Directors, said: “We are delighted to support the Operation Christmas Child appeal once again this year.

"Masons Funeral Directors have been partaking in this appeal for over a decade now and have collected hundreds of boxes over the years.

“Members of the public are welcome to collect shoe box leaflets from our branch on Park Road anytime from now until the collection week which runs from November 13 to 20, and also drop off their shoe boxes.

“Guidance on what to include in your shoe box can be found on the Operation Christmas Child website, and we look forward to welcoming any donations that can be made.”

The shoeboxes are sent to more than 100 countries in places like Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia as part of the Samaritan’s Purse’s work through local churches.

The Samaritan’s Purse said: “Partnering with Operation Christmas Child ensures shoeboxes get to hard-to-reach groups like refugee children in the Middle East.

"You'll be giving unimaginable excitement and hope to children in need around the world.”

Shoeboxes for the appeal should be wrapped in colourful paper and attach a label stating whether it is for a boy or girl and select an age category of two-four, five-nine or or 10-14.

Gift suggestions include cuddly toys, dolls, toy cars, small musical instruments, stationery and hygiene items such as a toothbrush, bars of wrapped soap, comb or hairbrush, flannel.

But toothpaste, sweets, lotions and liquids should not be included.