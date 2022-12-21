The team at Masons Funeral Directors, in Park Road, organised the service at St Paul’s Church to remember lost loved ones, read prayers and sing carols.

The service was led by Father Richard Masshedar.

Masons funeral service arranger Julia Masshedar said: “It was a spectacular service full of remembrance and reflection, but also joy and hope.

Father Richard Masshedar with members of the 18th Hartlepool St Paul's Beavers and Cubs at the church's Christingle service.

“It was wonderful to see the faces of those we’ve supported throughout the year during what must be undoubtedly one of the toughest times in their life.

“Approximately one hundred people attended the memorial service and we’d like to say thank you for making it such a special occasion."

The next day members of 18th Hartlepool St Paul's Beavers and Cubs attended St Paul's Christingle service when Father Richard explained how bereaved families could write a message to loved ones on Masons’ Memorial Christmas Tree.

