Hartlepool funeral home sponsors Alice House Hospice annual Forget Me Not Appeal

An annual appeal has raised vital funds for a treasured hospice.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

Victoria House, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, is a regular sponsor of the Forget Me Not Appeal to raise money for the town’s Alice House Hospice and provide a tribute to loved ones who have died.

Supporters of the appeal, which ends on June 15, receive a Forget Me Not keepsake to be be displayed in the hospice gardens.

Event organiser Nicola Winwood said: “I hope that taking part in Forget Me Not can offer people who have experienced a bereavement some small comfort and provide an opportunity to reflect on some happy memories.”

From left: Andrew Evans, Nicola Winwood (from Alice House Hospice), Apolena Wilson & Carl Dean.From left: Andrew Evans, Nicola Winwood (from Alice House Hospice), Apolena Wilson & Carl Dean.
From left: Andrew Evans, Nicola Winwood (from Alice House Hospice), Apolena Wilson & Carl Dean.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “We are so proud to be able to support the Forget Me Not appeal, once again raising funds to support the specialised care that has been given to the families of Hartlepool and surrounding areas over the years.”

For more information, visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk or contact Nicola at [email protected] or on (01429) 855554.

