Hartlepool funeral home sponsors Alice House Hospice’s newest remembrance project
Meynell & Mason Funeral Directors is sponsoring Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice’s Leaves for Loved Ones Tree inside its Room of Reflection.
The tree is made of copper leaves engraved with the name of a family member or loved one.
It costs £150 to dedicate a leaf, which will stay on the tree for 10 years before being renewed or taken home to keep.
Funeral director Terry McCormack said: “It is wonderful to be able to continue to work with Alice House Hospice.”
He added: “It is a lovely opportunity to make a dedication to someone you miss whilst also helping the hospice to continue their vital work.”
Hospice fundraiser Nicola Winwood said: “Without the support of businesses like Meynall & Mason, we would not be able to serve our communities in the way that we do.”
Leaves can be ordered at https://www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/ or by contacting Nicola on [email protected]