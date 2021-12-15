Hartlepool funeral service supports 'important' town swimming club

Steven Bell Funerals, in Hart Lane, Hartlepool, has donated £165 to help Hartlepool Swimming Club provide medals, trophies and certificates for their Learn to Swim students.

Steven Bell said: “Swimming is a very important life skill and with us living so close to the coast it’s very important for young children to be able to swim to keep themselves and others safe.”

Hartlepool Swimming Club was established in 1920 and has been run by volunteers for more 100 years.

The money is presented to Hartlepool Swimming Club by Steven Bell Funerals.

It has been very successful in teaching children to swim and also helped develop them into competitive swimmers representing the club and the town at national and international level including the Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games.

Former students include Great Britain swimmer Jemma Lowe.

The club teaches children from five to 18 years of age at both the town’s Mill House Leisure Centre and High Tunstall College of Science.

