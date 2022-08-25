Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixteen-year-old Becky and Kayla Brown proudly celebrated their GCSE results today.

Becky said: “I am elated. All of my hard work has paid off, and the school has been so supportive.”

Her sister, Kayla Brown, said: “I’m really happy with my scores. I’m glad that I pushed myself, I’m glad that my teachers never gave up on me.”

Twins Becky and Kayla Brown celebrate their GCSE results today at High Tunstall College of Science

Despite having all but two classes together, Becky and Kayla are pursuing different careers.

Becky wants to become an aeronautical engineer while Kayla wants to become a football photographer.

The sisters will also be going to different colleges, Becky attending Hartlepool College of Further Education and Kayla a little further afield at Bede Sixth Form College, Stockton.

The sisters are looking forward to the next stages in their lives.