News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Hartlepool GCSE results day 2022: Twins at High Tunstall are ‘elated’

Twins at Hartlepool’s High Tunstall College of Science are “elated” with their GCSE results.

By Madeleine Raine
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 2:11 pm

Sixteen-year-old Becky and Kayla Brown proudly celebrated their GCSE results today.

Becky said: “I am elated. All of my hard work has paid off, and the school has been so supportive.”

Her sister, Kayla Brown, said: “I’m really happy with my scores. I’m glad that I pushed myself, I’m glad that my teachers never gave up on me.”

Twins Becky and Kayla Brown celebrate their GCSE results today at High Tunstall College of Science

Most Popular

Despite having all but two classes together, Becky and Kayla are pursuing different careers.

Becky wants to become an aeronautical engineer while Kayla wants to become a football photographer.

The sisters will also be going to different colleges, Becky attending Hartlepool College of Further Education and Kayla a little further afield at Bede Sixth Form College, Stockton.

The sisters are looking forward to the next stages in their lives.

Kayla said: "I’m just pleased to be able to celebrate this moment with family and friends.”

Read More

Read More
Hartlepool's High Tunstall students praised for their ‘extraordinary resilience ...
GCSEHartlepool