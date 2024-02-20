Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Egton House, in Egton, North Yorkshire Moors, first opened in May 1971 by Gervas Clay, daughter of Brownie co-founder Lady Olave Baden-Powell.

Girlguiding Cleveland is part of the Girlguiding UK charity and serves Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees, Billingham, Redcar and Cleveland.

Egton House accommodates up to 25 girls and has been used by thousands of Brownies and Girl Guides over the decades.

It is now, however, facing closure due to a “severe damp problem” that has left it “uninhabitable.”

This popular residential home in the heart of the North Yorkshire Moors is in need of a new kitchen, new plastering in the downstairs rooms and new furniture in each room that has been affected by damp.

Rachel Lee, from Girlguiding Cleveland, said: “For many of the young members who use our property, it is their first experience of being in the countryside, and many quote that they feel they are ‘miles away from home’.

"Many of the young members who walk through the doors of Egton experience their first time away from their families in a safe girl-only space.”

Brownies enjoy a trip to Egton House, in the North Yorkshire Moors.

Girlguiding Cleveland has more than 3,000 members and Egton House has been described as “unique compared to other Girlguiding owned properties” as it has two buildings which can be hired out separately.

Its second, and smaller, cottage accommodates up to 12 girls and first opened in 1983.

Rachel, from Hartlepool, continued: “Whilst at Egton, the young members learn new skills – even things as simple as how to peel a potato or wash up.

"So many of the young members go home and excitedly tell their parents how they want to help do the washing up because they learned how to do it at Egton.

"Many young members who have been to Egton always remember the happy times they have had there and are usually brought by a parent who fondly says they have had a Brownie or Guide holiday here at Egton.”