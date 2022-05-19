Hartlepool girl has 12 inches of her hair cut to raise money for charity

Scarlett (left) with her twin sister Bella.

Ten-year-old Scarlett Herring decided to have her hair cut for charity after she was inspired by a friend who did the same a few years ago.

But Scarlett, who has a twin sister Bella, also wanted to create her own style and give back to a worthy cause on behalf of her mum, Clair Sudron, 42, who had cancer in 2011.

Clair, who recovered from the illness, has said she is “immensely proud” of Scarlett.

Scarlett before having her hair cut on Saturday.

The hair cut took place just over a week after Scarlett had the idea and more than £200 has been raised for the Little Princess Trust so far.

Mum Clair said the Eldon Grove pupil is enjoying her new hairstyle.

"She was excited to help other little kids that have confidence issues,” she said afterwards.

"Now she is swishing her hair about.

"It was a nice thing to see.

"When I was putting the cut off hair in the envelope this morning, I had a bit of a cry, because it was my baby’s hair.”

Scarlett’s locks will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair because of cancer treatment or other conditions.

Clair has said Scarlett may grow her hair and donate it again, with her actions inspiring twin sister Bella as well.

"I think even her sister Bella is thinking about it now, but we’ll see,” laughed Clair.

Speaking of Scarlett, the proud mum added: "It’s given her a boost. It’s not just the kids that benefit from it, it’s the little kids that do it. It’s an amazing charity.

"I’m super proud. With it being quite close to home as well, we can share it together as a family

"It’s a nice thing to do for somebody as a family, give something back for what mummy went through.”