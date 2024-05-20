Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A girls football team whose cup final match was postponed due to an important religious milestone have been victorious.

FC Hartlepool Under 9 Girls were due to take on Norton & Stockton in the Teesside Junior Football Alliance league cup final on May 4.

League bosses agreed to rearrange the date as it clashed with six girls from the Hartlepool side who were all taking their first Holy Communion at church the same day.

But when the final eventually went ahead on Tuesday, May 14, at Kader FC in Middlesbrough, FC Hartlepool lifted the trophy after winning 3-1.

FC Hartlepool Under 9 Girls lift the Teesside Junior Football Alliance cup after beating Norton & Stockton 3-1 in the rearranged final.

FC Hartlepool Under 9s coach Becky Robinson said afterwards: “It was a great final between the two top teams.

“It was a fantastic performance by the girls against a very strong Norton team."