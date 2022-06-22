Hartlepool golfing pals complete marathon 72-hole challenge on longest day of the year

Ian Bolton together with his brother Mally, nephew Liam Bolton and good friend Michael Lamb took on Macmillan Cancer Support’s Longest Day Golf Challenge.

The fundraiser challenges teams of players to play 72 holes in 24 hours.

Ian and the team teed off at High Throston Golf Club at 4.49am on Tuesday.

Ian Bolton (right) with fellow golfers (left to right) Michael Lamb, Liam Bolton and Mally Bolton as they celebrate the end of Macmillan's Longest Day Golf Challenge. Picture by FRANk REID

Almost 13 hours and 24 miles later they successfully finished four 18-hole rounds just before 6pm.

They hope to raise several thousands of pounds for Macmillan to provide practical, emotional and personal support to people living with cancer.

Ian, 51, of Rift House, said: “The golf course actually opened early for us because they knew what we were doing.

"It was long, but we made it fun. We laughed throughout the day.

Ian Bolton tees off at High Throston Golf course as fellow golfers (left to right) Mally and Liam Bolton also Michael Lamb look on. Picture by FRANk REID

"That was the main thing rather than it just being about the golf.”

Ian organised the day after Mally, 43, suggested it several months ago when they were enjoying a drink after a round of golf at the club.

Each team member has had a family member who has been affected by cancer.

Ian added: “Senior generations of our family have passed away with cancer. It’s just the impact that it has on lives we said ‘we will do it’.”

Left to right: Liam Bolton, Mally Bolton, Ian Bolton and Michael Lamb played for nearly 13 hours at High Throston Golf course. Picture by FRANk REID

After sinking the final putt, the team were cheered by a small group of friends and family, and celebrated with a refreshing beer.

"It was the best thing to be handed a pint,” said Ian. “I needed it because of the heat and humidity.”

He gave a big thanks to all the staff at the golf club for going the extra mile to support them on the day, including fellow golfers who made way.

The team’s matching shirts were provided free by Personaleyez in York Road, trousers from Royal and Awesome, while other local business sponsors included Evolve Windows, Accedo Group, J Wilson Joinery, John Watson Doors, and Watson’s Barbershop.

They have about 30 collection tins across town and people can also donate through the Macmillan website under the team name Weapons of Grass Destruction.

Ian said: “Hopefully we will raise about £3,000, maybe a little bit more.