Keith Hammond, 78, finished second after making it to the final of Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent nationwide search for a star where he wowed a panel of celebrity judges and shared the bill with pop star Pixie Lott.

He had been singing at any chance he can get for over 50 years, and had often been told that he has a brilliant voice.

But until now had never had the opportunity to really let it shine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Hammond on stage in the final.

That was until his granddaughter Megan’s video entry secured him an invite in the talent competition at his local at Mecca on Marina Way in Hartlepool where he is a regular player.

Keith’s voice saw him progress through regional heats, quarter and semi final rounds to the final at Mecca Bingo’s new flagship club in Luton on May 21.

Seven acts from across the country competed for the title and Keith came second with his rendition of That’s Life.

He said: “I have always loved singing but never really took a chance on my own voice.

Keith is a regular player at Hartlepool's Mecca Bingo.

"My family, and especially my grandchildren, have always been here to support me and have been my number one fans since I entered the Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent competition.

"I am so excited to be runner-up in this finale, which included fantastic acts and strong talents and I cannot wait to continue singing!”

The final saw a star-studded evening with Pixie Lott, crooner Ray Quinn, Strictly star Robin Windsor and Jaymi from boy band Union J also performing on stage.

Michelle Doherty, general manager of Mecca Bingo Hartlepool, said: “We were delighted to host the Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent regional heats here in Hartlepool, and were thrilled when Keith, who’s a regular at the club, made it through to the final.

Pop singer Pixie Lott performed at the star-studded bash.

"Everyone was impressed by his voice, and I’m not surprised that the panel of celebrity judges – Sherrie Hewson, Jaymi from Union J and Wayne Woodward, were blown away by his interpretation of That’s Life.”

Sam Fay, head of strategy at Mecca Bingo, added they were delighted and surprised at the quality of entrants discovered during the six-week search.