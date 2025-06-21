Hartlepool hair salon opens sensory room to show that 'having a hair cut isn't scary'

By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
A town hairdressing salon has opened a sensory room to show people that “having their hair cut isn’t scary, it can be fun”.

Zen Hair Salon, in Greatham Street, Hartlepool, has opened the “unique” room to provide a “calming and rejuvenating experience” for all of its clients.

The sensory room is for all ages and has bean bags, a book shelf and sensory toys for children.

Salon owner Nicole Young explained: “We decided to open the sensory room as there was nothing in place like this in the town.

Zen Hair Salon owner Nicole Young has opened a sensory room whithin her salon.placeholder image
Zen Hair Salon owner Nicole Young has opened a sensory room whithin her salon.

“Working in previous salons and seeing how upset kids get when having their hair cut, something that’s meant to be an enjoyable experience, was nothing but a traumatic experience.”

Nicole added: “Clients can feel relaxed and as though they are in a safe place and also build trust back up that having their hair cut isn’t scary, it can be fun.”

