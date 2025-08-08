A hair salon in town has been given an award for its “outstanding achievements” and impact on the beauty community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Libannas Hair Studio, in Avenue Road, Hartlepool, received an award for Hair Salon Team of the Year in the first Nation’s Salon Awards 2025.

The awards, which are held online, aim to honour the outstanding achievements of salons, individuals, teams and brands that have made a significant impact on the beauty community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Libby Rudkin, co-salon director, said: “We knew we were nominated for a national award but we were up against big salons in London so we did not think we had a chance.

Libannas Hair salon staff Lois Howe, co-director Libby Rudkin, Darcie Cooper, co-director Anna Lyons and Holly Gate are pleased to have received their first national award.

"It was just nice to be nominated. We were surprised to win.”

Libby first opened the salon with her friend Anna Lyons during the pandemic in October 2020.

Anna said: “We worked together in another salon where we met and became friends. We then decided to open our own place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this is the fifth award the salon has won, it is their first national award.

Anna said: “We appreciate everyone who took the time to vote for us and to all of our customers for supporting us.”

Irfan Younis, a spokesperson for the Nation’s Salon Awards 2025, said: “We’re excited to be able to expand the kind of awards we can offer, providing further opportunities to recognise and celebrate the hard work, dedication and innovation of talented individuals and businesses in the industry.

“We want to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishment.”