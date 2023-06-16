News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Hartlepool hairdressers go the extra mile to support struggling families this prom season

Two hairdressers are supporting families across town by offering their prom services for free to those in need so that every child can “feel like a princess.”
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, is offering struggling families the opportunity to send their child to prom with their hair styled, a set of lashes applied and nail extensions, including nail art, done free of charge.

Prom season is just weeks away once the ongoing GCSE examinations end. Owner Charlotte Tumilty said: “With prom coming up, it’s expensive and we thought with the cost of living crisis and people struggling for money, this was needed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CrimsonWaves, which only launched last month, has already helped one struggling family who turned to the pair after saving up for months to buy their daughter a prom dress from a charity shop.

Charlotte Tumilty (left) and Yaisa Miller (right), at CrimsonWaves.Charlotte Tumilty (left) and Yaisa Miller (right), at CrimsonWaves.
Charlotte Tumilty (left) and Yaisa Miller (right), at CrimsonWaves.
Most Popular

Twenty-year-old hair stylist and beautician Yaisa-louise Rehman said: “It takes a lot for a dad to drop his pride and admit that he needs help.”

Yaisa, who recently moved from Wiltshire to Hartlepool, recalled her own financial struggles during prom season.

She said: “I remember when I went to prom, I saved up for so long to get my own dress but I couldn’t afford to get my makeup done, so I did it myself.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: “We have all been in those situations where we can’t even afford to do the food shop and that age is a hard age. You’ve got so much to think about and the last thing you want is to be judged.”

Charlotte Tumilty, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.Charlotte Tumilty, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.
Charlotte Tumilty, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.

Charlotte, who lives on the Headland, said: “It’s all a competition. Everyone tries to outdo each other.”

Before entering the beauty business, Charlotte studied and gained qualifications in building work and mechanics.

After facing a number of challenges in the industry however, she turned to beauty and is close to completing a course in fat dissolving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CrimsonWaves offers a number of aesthetic treatments including dermaplaning, micro-needling and fat dissolving as well as hair treatments, eyebrows, eyelashes, henna and nails.

Yaisa Miller, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.Yaisa Miller, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.
Yaisa Miller, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.

For more information or to get in touch about the offer, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089877822623, or contact the shop on 07783 976572.

Read More
Hartlepool funeral home sponsors Alice House Hospice annual Forget Me Not Appeal
Related topics:Hartlepool