Hartlepool hairdressers go the extra mile to support struggling families this prom season

CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, is offering struggling families the opportunity to send their child to prom with their hair styled, a set of lashes applied and nail extensions, including nail art, done free of charge.

Prom season is just weeks away once the ongoing GCSE examinations end. Owner Charlotte Tumilty said: “With prom coming up, it’s expensive and we thought with the cost of living crisis and people struggling for money, this was needed.”

CrimsonWaves, which only launched last month, has already helped one struggling family who turned to the pair after saving up for months to buy their daughter a prom dress from a charity shop.

Charlotte Tumilty (left) and Yaisa Miller (right), at CrimsonWaves.

Twenty-year-old hair stylist and beautician Yaisa-louise Rehman said: “It takes a lot for a dad to drop his pride and admit that he needs help.”

Yaisa, who recently moved from Wiltshire to Hartlepool, recalled her own financial struggles during prom season.

She said: “I remember when I went to prom, I saved up for so long to get my own dress but I couldn’t afford to get my makeup done, so I did it myself.”

She added: “We have all been in those situations where we can’t even afford to do the food shop and that age is a hard age. You’ve got so much to think about and the last thing you want is to be judged.”

Charlotte Tumilty, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.

Charlotte, who lives on the Headland, said: “It’s all a competition. Everyone tries to outdo each other.”

Before entering the beauty business, Charlotte studied and gained qualifications in building work and mechanics.

After facing a number of challenges in the industry however, she turned to beauty and is close to completing a course in fat dissolving.

CrimsonWaves offers a number of aesthetic treatments including dermaplaning, micro-needling and fat dissolving as well as hair treatments, eyebrows, eyelashes, henna and nails.

Yaisa Miller, pictured at CrimsonWaves, in Bovis House, Victoria Road.