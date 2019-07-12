Hartlepool Haws Cheerleading Academy strike gold at European Championships
A team of talented cheerleaders put Hartlepool on the map after taking home gold in the European Cheerleading Championships.
A total of 52 athletes from the Hartlepool Hawks Cheerleading Academy represented the UK in the competition, held in Heidelberg, Germany.
Taking place over two days – from Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7 – the competition saw Hawks athletes join with others from across the country to make up Team UK.
The cheerleaders, who train at their base on Moreland Street, made the grade to take part in the European Championships following their success at the UKCA National Cheerleading Championships.
Athletes from as young as seven to those in their 30s showed off their skills in a number of cheer and dance divisions to take home seven gold medals.
And head coach Beccii Taylor, said she was so proud of her athletes for taking part.
She said: “Wow, what an experience Europeans 2019 has been!
“Amazing Results for Hartlepool Hawks and the United Kingdom.
“Our overall results were seven first place European Champion Teams; four second place teams and three third place teams.
“This is absolutely amazing for our Hawks, meaning we won the majority of gold medals – seven out of 10 – and nearly half of the overall medal table for the United Kingdom.
“I am absolutely overwhelmed!
“Well done to everyone who competed at the European Cheerleading championships 2019 and especially all UK. Teams and my Hawks.
“There is so much talent and I am super proud.”
The Hawks teams named as European Champion teams were Mini Stunt Group Prodigy 5; Mini Pom Dance Team Electric; Mini Urban Team Reckless and Mini Cheerdance Duo - Lola & Chloe.
Meanwhile the Mini Cheer dance Team Movement became three-time European Champions; Junior All Girl Partner Stunt Lollie was named as two-time European Champions and the Junior Cheer Dance Team Clarity was also named two-time European Champions.Coach Beccii added: “I would like to say well done to everyone and a big thank you to all who helped with fundraising to get us there.”