Hartlepool head boy and Yorkshire cricketer is bowled over by A-level grades

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yash Vagadia, 18, who is head boy at Teesside High School, in Eaglescliffe, has secured a place to study natural sciences at Durham University after achieving two A*s and an A in his examinations.

The school said in a statement: “Yash’s achievement is made all the more special as he juggled his sixth form commitments with an intense training and fixture schedule for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, where he represents the U18 and 2nd XI.

“Yash trains at Headingley regularly and has performed well for Yorkshire this season.

Teesside High School head boy Yash Vagadia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Yash intends to complete his university degree before deciding whether to follow his passion for science or love for cricket.”

Congratulating students for their 100% pass rate, which is the school’s fourth in a row, headteacher Kirsty Mackenzie said: “Our wonderful staff have worked closely with our A-level students to help them to achieve over and