Hartlepool health trust workers raise thousands for charity in skydive
Daredevil NHS staff took to the skies to raise thousands of pounds for patient care after a local skydiving company made a generous gesture as thanks for the Covid-19 response.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust was offered 10 free staff places by Skyhigh Skydiving, in Shotton Colliery.
The company wanted to show its appreciation to health workers by giving away 40 places to health staff across the region.
Staff used the jump as an opportunity to raise funds for the trust’s charity, North Tees and Hartlepool Together, collecting more than £2,500.
The group included staff from frontline roles including portering, estates, and physiotherapy as well as from a range of non-clinical roles.
The group included physiotherapist Lauren Pounder and senior communications and marketing officer John Hugill.
Lauren said: “It was a fantastic experience.
“It was an opportunity not only to raise money for an amazing cause, but to empower others to take the challenge – driving towards making every contact count in all aspects of life. Empowering people towards individualised goals to lead a more fulfilled and meaningful lifestyle.
“Thank you to everyone for their well wishes and sponsorship.”
John added: “On behalf of everyone involved, thank you to Skyhigh Skydiving for such a generous offer to the organisation.
“Thanks to them, after what has been an incredibly challenging 18 months, staff were able to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience while also raising funds to go straight back into patient care at our organisation.
To support the cause, go to www.nth.nhs.uk/about/fundraising/make-donation/