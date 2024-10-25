This corner house in Forest Avenue, on the Headland, is currently on the market for £349,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Four-bed detached Headland home
This detached home on the Headland has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This modern entrance hall features a staircase with recessed wall lights and benefits from a toilet at the back of the stairs. Photo: Rightmove
3. Entrance hall
Pictured on the left hand side is the kitchen which wraps around the hallway in an L shape. To the right is a beautiful family living room. Photo: Rightmove
4. Kitchen
This modern kitchen has a number of fitted units finished in a sleek, modern and handleless matt blue. Photo: Rightmove
