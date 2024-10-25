Could you see yourself living in this beautiful four-bed detached home on the Headland?Could you see yourself living in this beautiful four-bed detached home on the Headland?
Hartlepool home by the sea with stunning views goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
This detached Hartlepool home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and stunning sea views from the back of the property.

This corner house in Forest Avenue, on the Headland, is currently on the market for £349,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This detached home on the Headland has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

1. Four-bed detached Headland home

This detached home on the Headland has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove

This modern entrance hall features a staircase with recessed wall lights and benefits from a toilet at the back of the stairs.

2. Entrance hall

This modern entrance hall features a staircase with recessed wall lights and benefits from a toilet at the back of the stairs. Photo: Rightmove

Pictured on the left hand side is the kitchen which wraps around the hallway in an L shape. To the right is a beautiful family living room.

3. Entrance hall

Pictured on the left hand side is the kitchen which wraps around the hallway in an L shape. To the right is a beautiful family living room. Photo: Rightmove

This modern kitchen has a number of fitted units finished in a sleek, modern and handleless matt blue.

4. Kitchen

This modern kitchen has a number of fitted units finished in a sleek, modern and handleless matt blue. Photo: Rightmove

