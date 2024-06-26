This home, on The Green, Elwick, is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.
1. Norse Cottage
Norse Cottage has an elevated position at the top of The Green, in Elwick, and has a number of promising features including an outdoor pool, sauna and original beams in a number of downstairs rooms.Photo: Rightmove
2. Conservatory
This conservatory provides easy access to the back garden and also benefits from an overhead ceiling fan for hot summer days.Photo: Rightmove
3. Lounge and dining room
This large and spacious room is currently used as a lounge and dining area. This room boasts a feature fireplace and benefits from plenty of natural light.Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
This open-plan dining room has doors leading into the conservatory and benefits from a hatch into the kitchen that can be used to easily pass food through.Photo: Rightmove