Hartlepool home featuring outdoor pool and sauna goes on sale

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Jun 2024, 13:29 BST
This large detached home has five bedrooms, an outdoor pool, sauna and conservatory.

This home, on The Green, Elwick, is currently on the market for £375,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.

Norse Cottage has an elevated position at the top of The Green, in Elwick, and has a number of promising features including an outdoor pool, sauna and original beams in a number of downstairs rooms.

1. Norse Cottage

Norse Cottage has an elevated position at the top of The Green, in Elwick, and has a number of promising features including an outdoor pool, sauna and original beams in a number of downstairs rooms.

This conservatory provides easy access to the back garden and also benefits from an overhead ceiling fan for hot summer days.

2. Conservatory

This conservatory provides easy access to the back garden and also benefits from an overhead ceiling fan for hot summer days.

This large and spacious room is currently used as a lounge and dining area. This room boasts a feature fireplace and benefits from plenty of natural light.

3. Lounge and dining room

This large and spacious room is currently used as a lounge and dining area. This room boasts a feature fireplace and benefits from plenty of natural light.

This open-plan dining room has doors leading into the conservatory and benefits from a hatch into the kitchen that can be used to easily pass food through.

4. Dining room

This open-plan dining room has doors leading into the conservatory and benefits from a hatch into the kitchen that can be used to easily pass food through.

