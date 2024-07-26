Could you see yourself living here?Could you see yourself living here?
Could you see yourself living here?

Hartlepool home featuring sauna, hot tub and triple length garage hits the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Jul 2024, 16:53 BST
This link-detached Hartlepool home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and an outdoor entertainment and games room.

This home, on Wooler Road, in Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £565,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.

This link-detached home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

1. Link-detached home

This link-detached home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This entrance hall is large and spacious and offers a warm welcome to the home.

2. Entrance hall

This entrance hall is large and spacious and offers a warm welcome to the home.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has a bright and airy rear sitting room and dining room with beautiful views over the garden.

3. Rear sitting room and dining room

This home has a bright and airy rear sitting room and dining room with beautiful views over the garden.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This home has an additional reception room with beautiful brick features and inset fireplace.

4. Reception room

This home has an additional reception room with beautiful brick features and inset fireplace.Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.