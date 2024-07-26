This home, on Wooler Road, in Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £565,000 and is being marketed by Smith & Friends.
1. Link-detached home
This link-detached home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance hall
This entrance hall is large and spacious and offers a warm welcome to the home.Photo: Rightmove
3. Rear sitting room and dining room
This home has a bright and airy rear sitting room and dining room with beautiful views over the garden.Photo: Rightmove
4. Reception room
This home has an additional reception room with beautiful brick features and inset fireplace.Photo: Rightmove
