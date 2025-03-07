It has five reception rooms, five double bedrooms, four bathrooms and an annexe.
1. The Green, Seaton Carew
This detached house on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large annexe. Photo: Rightmove
2. Lounge
This property has a lounge to either side of the entrance hall. This space benefits from plenty of natural light and a period feature fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
3. Sitting room
The sitting room has a large bay window overlooking the back garden, and leads directly into the kitchen and breakfast room. Photo: Rightmove
4. Drawing room
This property has a stunning drawing room featuring panelled walls and an ornate fireplace. Photo: Rightmove
