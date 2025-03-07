This property has five reception rooms, five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.This property has five reception rooms, five double bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Hartlepool home in prime Seaton Carew location goes on the market

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
This Hartlepool home on The Green, in Seaton Carew, is currently on the market for £499,999.

It has five reception rooms, five double bedrooms, four bathrooms and an annexe.

Why not take a quick photo tour below?

This detached house on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large annexe.

1. The Green, Seaton Carew

This detached house on The Green, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, has five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large annexe. Photo: Rightmove

This property has a lounge to either side of the entrance hall. This space benefits from plenty of natural light and a period feature fireplace.

2. Lounge

This property has a lounge to either side of the entrance hall. This space benefits from plenty of natural light and a period feature fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

The sitting room has a large bay window overlooking the back garden, and leads directly into the kitchen and breakfast room.

3. Sitting room

The sitting room has a large bay window overlooking the back garden, and leads directly into the kitchen and breakfast room. Photo: Rightmove

This property has a stunning drawing room featuring panelled walls and an ornate fireplace.

4. Drawing room

This property has a stunning drawing room featuring panelled walls and an ornate fireplace. Photo: Rightmove

