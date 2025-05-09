This large semi-detached house in the Fens area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and an impressive-looking entrance hall.This large semi-detached house in the Fens area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and an impressive-looking entrance hall.
This large semi-detached house in the Fens area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and an impressive-looking entrance hall.

Hartlepool home on Fens estate hits the market for £450,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th May 2025, 04:45 BST
This large semi-detached family home has five bedrooms, a large back garden and a cavernous entrance hall.

This property, in Thetford Road, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £450,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

This semi-detached home in the Fens area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and a grand entrance hall.

1. Thetford Road

This semi-detached home in the Fens area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and a grand entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove

This home has a large and welcoming entrance, boasting plenty of natural light.

2. Entrance

This home has a large and welcoming entrance, boasting plenty of natural light. Photo: Rightmove

This cavernous space brings a lot of light and space to the entrance of this home.

3. Entrance hall

This cavernous space brings a lot of light and space to the entrance of this home. Photo: Rightmove

This lounge has a large bay window to the front of the house and a roaring open fire.

4. Lounge

This lounge has a large bay window to the front of the house and a roaring open fire. Photo: Rightmove

