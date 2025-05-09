This property, in Thetford Road, Hartlepool, is currently on the market for £450,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.
1. Thetford Road
This semi-detached home in the Fens area of Hartlepool has five bedrooms and a grand entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove
2. Entrance
This home has a large and welcoming entrance, boasting plenty of natural light. Photo: Rightmove
3. Entrance hall
This cavernous space brings a lot of light and space to the entrance of this home. Photo: Rightmove
4. Lounge
This lounge has a large bay window to the front of the house and a roaring open fire. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.