Hartlepool hospice lottery jackpot rolls over again and is now £4,500
A hospice lottery’s jackpot has rolled over yet again to £4,500 after first prize remained unclaimed following its latest draw.
The sum will be on offer in this Friday’s draw in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.
Second prize of £1,000 was won last week by a lucky Blackhall entrant with the ticket number 26313.
Ten third prizes of £20 each went to 58219 (from Hartlepool); 205457 (Hartlepool), 60895 (Seaton Carew), 44219 (Hartlepool), 100474 (Hartlepool), 65895 (Blackhall), 8720 (Wingate), 50775 (Hartlepool), 232838 (Hartlepool), 232841 (Owton Manor).
Fifteen fourth prizes of £10 each went to numbers 13266, 180809, 199489, 248955, 25775, 33453, 36677, 41175, 42811, 48751, 60460, 63677, 67353, 68461 and 75715.
Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.
Its services cost £3.5m a year although only a fifth of that sum comes from funding.
Join the lottery by ringing (01429) 855582 or 855555.