Make a Will Month in October will see a group of local legal firms donate their time to make your will – with fees being donated to the town’s hospice.

Solicitors taking part in the campaign include TMJ Legal Services, Evans & Co, Smith & Graham and Essential Wills.

Nicola Winwood, in memory fundraiser at the hospice, said: “It is of great importance to have a will to ensure that your wishes are carried out after your death and to ensure that your family are looked after.

"This is an opportunity to do just that whilst also supporting a vital local charity which provides care and support to people suffering from incurable illnesses.

“This also helps to secure hospice services for the future. We would like to offer our thanks in advance to those who choose to take part in Make a Will Month and all of the solicitors who have generously donated their time.

“I would urge anyone wishing to make a will to get in touch as soon as possible, as appointments are limited.”

The fee during Make a Will Month is £180 for a single will or £300 for a double will. All fees will go straight to Alice House Hospice.

Wills must be simple straightforward wills, anything extra will be chargeable.

There are a limited number of appointments available with each solicitor.