Hartlepool hospice's lottery jackpot remains unclaimed and increases again
A hospice’s lottery jackpot has rolled over yet again and now stands at £4,750.
The sum will be on offer in this Friday’s draw in aid of Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice.
Second prize of £1,000 was won last week by a lucky Hartlepool entrant with the ticket number 784513.
Ten third prizes of £20 each went to 2866 (from Trimdon), 60906 (Hartlepool), 199609 (Hartlepool), 34572 (Peterlee), 24048 (Hartlepool), 42667 (Hartlepool), 32981 (Hartlepool), 136577 (Wynyard), 66557 (Hartlepool) and 76187 (Hartlepool).
Fifteen fourth prizes of £10 each went to numbers 05190, 100497, 137348, 165218, 195072, 204694, 23053, 26778, 32291, 42417, 48337, 50235, 59552, 62144 and 98558
Alice House Hospice, based in Wells Avenue, is a registered charity offering specialist palliative care, counselling and support to hundreds of adults from Hartlepool and East Durham each year.
Its services cost £3.5m a year although only a fifth of that sum comes from funding.
Join the lottery by ringing (01429) 855582 or 855555.