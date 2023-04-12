News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
3 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Hartlepool hospital recruits for new role as it marks World Parkinson’s Day

Hartlepool's hospital trust is recruiting for a Parkinson’s specialist nurse to support those who are suffering from the neurological condition.

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read

The role at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will be funded by Parkinson’s UK for an initial two-year period and is part of a UK-wide campaign to help as many sufferers as possible.

Parkinson’s affects around 145,000 people in the UK and has more than 40 different symptoms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The condition develops when brain cells that make dopamine start to die but unfortunately, there is currently no known cure.

Gill Stafford, a Parkinson’s specialist nurse who has worked at the Trust for eight years.Gill Stafford, a Parkinson’s specialist nurse who has worked at the Trust for eight years.
Gill Stafford, a Parkinson’s specialist nurse who has worked at the Trust for eight years.
Most Popular

Gill Stafford, a Parkinson’s specialist nurse at the Trust, said: “There is a need across the country to improve early diagnosis. The amount of patients we treat is expected to increase by 20% by 2030."

She added: “Having these specialist roles means we can help people earlier and set care plans more quickly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since 1996, more than 300 specialist nurses have been recruited for this role and its impact is continuing to rise.

Read More
How to join the Race for Life as it returns to Hartlepool for a 30th year
Related topics:HartlepoolParkinson's UK