Hartlepool hospital recruits for new role as it marks World Parkinson’s Day
Hartlepool's hospital trust is recruiting for a Parkinson’s specialist nurse to support those who are suffering from the neurological condition.
The role at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will be funded by Parkinson’s UK for an initial two-year period and is part of a UK-wide campaign to help as many sufferers as possible.
Parkinson’s affects around 145,000 people in the UK and has more than 40 different symptoms.
The condition develops when brain cells that make dopamine start to die but unfortunately, there is currently no known cure.
Gill Stafford, a Parkinson’s specialist nurse at the Trust, said: “There is a need across the country to improve early diagnosis. The amount of patients we treat is expected to increase by 20% by 2030."
She added: “Having these specialist roles means we can help people earlier and set care plans more quickly.”
Since 1996, more than 300 specialist nurses have been recruited for this role and its impact is continuing to rise.