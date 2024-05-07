Hartlepool hosts first pop-up pride event this summer
and live on Freeview channel 276
This pop-up pride event is a family friendly fun and inclusive day featuring performances on the Bobby Dazzler stage, colourful creative activities, talks and a pride market.
Charlie Kemp, head of Creative Place at Tees Valley Combined Authority, said: “Festivals and events have a vital role to play in creating shared moments between communities, being a magnetic pull for visitors and strengthening a sense of local identity.
"We’re delighted to be supporting Pride in Tees Valley, a critical new addition to our creative ecosystem, which celebrates diversity and creates energising, safe and welcoming programmes for LGBTQIA+ audiences and allies.”
Gemma Ptak, assistant director of preventative and community based services at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Celebrate the vibrancy of Tees Valley's communities and the rich diversity of Tees Valley at Pride in Tees Valley events.
"A joyful embrace of creativity and culture, showcasing our unique heritage and identity.
"Together, let's make pride a true celebration of our culture and community and put our region on the map.”
Pop-up pride is debuting in Hartlepool on Saturday, July 6, in Church Square.
Donations to the event can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hartlepool-pop-up-pride-2024-needs-your-help.
Donations are going to go towards purchasing supplies, arts materials, artist fees, transport, marketing and access support.
Those interested in joining the pride committee or getting involved on the day are encouraged to get in touch at [email protected].
More information is going to be available in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.