Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This pop-up pride event is a family friendly fun and inclusive day featuring performances on the Bobby Dazzler stage, colourful creative activities, talks and a pride market.

Charlie Kemp, head of Creative Place at Tees Valley Combined Authority, said: “Festivals and events have a vital role to play in creating shared moments between communities, being a magnetic pull for visitors and strengthening a sense of local identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We’re delighted to be supporting Pride in Tees Valley, a critical new addition to our creative ecosystem, which celebrates diversity and creates energising, safe and welcoming programmes for LGBTQIA+ audiences and allies.”

Hartlepool’s first Pop-Up Pride event is coming to town this summer featuring a host of different activities for people of all ages.

Gemma Ptak, assistant director of preventative and community based services at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “Celebrate the vibrancy of Tees Valley's communities and the rich diversity of Tees Valley at Pride in Tees Valley events.

"A joyful embrace of creativity and culture, showcasing our unique heritage and identity.

"Together, let's make pride a true celebration of our culture and community and put our region on the map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pop-up pride is debuting in Hartlepool on Saturday, July 6, in Church Square.

Donations to the event can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hartlepool-pop-up-pride-2024-needs-your-help.

Donations are going to go towards purchasing supplies, arts materials, artist fees, transport, marketing and access support.

Those interested in joining the pride committee or getting involved on the day are encouraged to get in touch at [email protected].