More than 60 men, women and children took part in Saturday’s Charity Walk for Peace organised by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association in conjunction with Hartlepool’s Nasir Mosque in Brougham Terrace.

Bringing people of all faiths and walks of life together, it saw participants walk around the park up to five times to promote understanding and raise money for good causes.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Shane Moore took part with his daughter and received a cheque for £400 for his chosen charities of Hartlepool Foodbank and Hartlepool Sea Cadets.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool Cllr Shane Moore and his daughter with Imam Tahir Selby and other people taking part in the Charity Walk for Peace in Ward Jackson Park.

Representatives from the charities were also present and spoke about their work.

Nasir Mosque imam Tahir Selby said: “We are very pleased to help and promote the Mayor’s chosen charities, I was a Sea Scout when I was young and saw the benefits of belonging to such groups.

"Likewise, we are always trying to support the food banks, they are doing great work in these difficult days.”

The Mosque has made over 20,000 meals for St Aidan’s Church soup kitchen and the Annexe Centre since the start of Covid in 2020.

Some of the walk participants.

It also tries to help Hartlepool Foodbank and many other charities.

The weekend’s walk was a regional walk with others taking place all over the UK that were expected to raise around £1 million.

Imam Selby added: “Ward Jackson is a very beautiful park and I enjoy walking around the park, and it was good talking to the Mayor and the different charities that joined us.”