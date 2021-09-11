Hartlepool internet sensation Stephanie Aird to feature on BBC walking show Take A Hike

Image from Take A Hike, produced by Cardiff Productions.

Take A Hike, which will go out on BBC 2, will see five hikers go head to head to find Britain’s best walks.

Taking it in turns to lead, they will be judged on their route, picnic, views and fun, with a £500 walking and camping prize going to the winner.

The show starts on Monday, September 13, a 6.30pm on BBC Two, with Stephanie’s episode featuring the beautiful scenery of Northumberland on Monday, September 20.

Image from Take A Hike

The northern county is famous for its breathtaking beaches, crumbling castles and craggy crags.

It’s also home to five other keen walkers, all hoping that their favourite corner of the county will win them the golden walking stick.

Comedian Stephanie has more than 500,000 social media followers, 20 million video views, and sell-out tours under her belt, as well as an appearance on ITV’s Judge Rinder.

Her 5km walk will take in Hadrian’s Wall – though the sheer drops of the craggy sections may not be best-suited to Stephanie as she sets out with her fellow hikers.

Image from Take A Hike

A spokesperson said: “Despite suffering from vertigo, she’s going to be taking them on a hike to one of Northumberland’s highest spots. And she has a host of historical-themed activities planned to pull in the points.

“But will her ‘mucky mixture’ buffet turn out to be a tad too mucky for most?”

The BBC explains the show as: “If there’s one thing people love in Britain, it’s a great walk. Whether it’s a trip to the seaside to soak up the rays, a challenging hike up a rugged mountain, or a picturesque river-side stroll.

"It could be for the jaw-dropping views or the great company, or just the joy of being outdoors.

“In this new 15-part series, people from all walks of life across the UK will have to pull out all the stops.

"Taking it in turns to lead the walk, the others will rate the quality of the route, picnic, views and entertainment.

“Come rain or shine, uphill or down dale, will they give 10/10 or a measly 1?

“At the end of the week, the winner will walk off with a voucher for outdoor gear, and the coveted ‘Golden Walking Stick’.”