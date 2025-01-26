Hartlepool issued with yellow weather warning for wind as Storm Herminia sweeps across the country
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in Hartlepool from 10pm on Sunday, January 26, until 7am on Monday, January 27, as the UK continues to recover from Storm Éowyn and Storm Herminia makes an appearance.
Gusts of wind are forecast to start rising from 2pm on Sunday, and are expected to remain in the mid-forties for much of the day.
Storm Herminia has been named by the Spanish Meteorological Service and has prompted weather warnings to be issued across the UK.
Storm Herminia did not meet the criteria to be named by the Met Office's storm naming group, but forecasters have warned that the storm could still lead to some disruption across the region.
