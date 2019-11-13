Launch of Hartlepool's Got Talent. Left to right: Jaime Horton, Lisa Alexander and Daniel Threadgill of The People's Community Project and Creative Minds at The Burbank Centre.

Singers, dancers, magicians and more are encouraged to enter Hartlepool’s Got Talent which has a £500 first prize and will hold open auditions at Middleton Grange shopping centre on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24.

It is the brainchild of community organisations Creative Minds and The People’s Community Project.

Jaime Horton, one of the organisers, said: “Five or six of my kids at Creative Minds entered The Voice and Britain’s Got Talent and we were having to travel to places like Manchester, Sunderland and all over.

“We thought ‘why can’t we do this here?’ Hartlepool has got an abundance of talent.

“We are working with Middleton Grange and different companies in the town to try to pull it off.”

Two-minute open auditions will be held between 10am-4pm in the shopping centre in the first round and people can enter on the day.

They are open to performers of all ages but no animals are allowed.

Jaime added: “It’s not just a singing competition. We have had a lot of dance schools apply, lots of performers, magicians, a poet.

“Whatever your talent is, we would love them to come and share it with us.”

It is £2 per person to enter and all entrants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Each individual who enters must take a passport-sized photo with them along with a completed consent form.

All auditions will be recorded on the day for the judging panel to review.

And all applicants must be available for call back for further rounds.

Round two takes place on Friday, November 29, from 6pm at The Corporation Club, Whitby Street.

The semi finals are held at the Centre for Excellence in Creative Arts (CECA), King Oswy Drive, on Thursday, December 5 from 6.30pm onwards.

And the final takes place at the Borough Hall on Saturday, December 14, at 6.30pm-9.30pm.

Sponsors include music industry experts Kycker, Hillier Jewellers, Pandora storage, AFC Pizzeria, Creative Minds, SVape in South Road, and Lilyanne’s coffee shop in Victoria Road.