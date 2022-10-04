Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir is holding its annual concert on Friday, October 7, at Hartlepool Borough Hall, on the Headland, to raise vital funds for DS43 Community Defibrillators.

DS43 Community Defibrillators was established following the death of Hartlepool United fan Danny Shurmer who died at the age of 43 in 2021 after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Sue Stead, committee member and social media admin with the choir, said: “Each year, our members nominate local charities and DS43 came out as a clear favourite for this year.

Hartlepool Ladies' Choir annual concert.

"We will support them as best we can for a whole year before choosing another local charity next year.”

The concert will feature the choir’s top 15 songs as voted for by its own members as well as complimentary nibbles and a raffle.

The choir was set up in 2002 by a group of women whose husbands were members of the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir and has since grown to over 50 members.

Sue said: “From these very humble beginnings, Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir was formed and has not only grown in numbers but in confidence and ability, and continues to go from strength to strength.”

Hartlepool Ladies' Choir annual concert 2016

Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir meet every Thursday at Grange Road Methodist Church Community Centre in Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, from 7.30pm until 9pm and always welcome new members.

Concert tickets are £10 and £8 for concessions and can be bought through their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HartlepoolLadiesChoir or by calling 01429 423063.

