Hartlepool Ladies' Choir to perform for free to help charities and good causes

A choir is reminding people that “our diary is open for concert bookings” and that it does not charge for performances.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 25th Mar 2024, 13:16 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 16:04 GMT
In particular, Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir wants to support good causes and charities with its shows.

A spokeswoman for the choir said: “We want to let the people of Hartlepool and the surrounding areas know that our diary is open for concert bookings.

“Did you know that we don’t charge for concerts? Especially if they are for charity or good causes.

Hartlepool Ladies' Choir hopes to support charities and good causes with its performances.

"We will accept a small donation but it’s not an expectation.

“Our current repertoire is modern and varied with songs to suit every taste and we don’t mind travelling out of town.

“So, if you’re raising funds or simply want some entertainment for an event, please get in touch with our secretary to see if we can help you.”

For further information, email [email protected], telephone 07789 767933 or search for Hartlepool Ladies’ Choir on Facebook.

