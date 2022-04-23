Hartlepool law student’s ‘Miss Mindful Beauty’ pageant raises hundreds as another contest in the works

The Northumbria University law student now hopes to organise an in-person pageant in Hartlepool in the next year after the event raised over £350 for mental health charity Mind.

Jessica, who currently holds the titles Miss Teesside Atlantic 2022 and Miss County Durham International 2022, said: “It gave me a look on the other side. I’m usually the contestant. Having a chance to run one, even though it was online, I got to see the other side of pageantry.

Jessica took part in her first big pageant last year./Photo: Brian Haynes Photography

"It was really good.”

She continued: "It’s created a little bit of awareness for mental health and for pageantry in Hartlepool as well.

"It was a massive success.”

The winner will be announced during a Facebook Live at 7pm next Sunday, May 1.

Jessica is hoping to organise an in-person pageant in Hartlepool in the coming year./Photo: Frank Reid

Jessica, who is competing in the Miss Atlantic finals in Watford this Saturday, April 23, has also spoken about the importance of pageants in creating a community.

"It’s very important. I think in the North East, pageantry isn’t as popular, but I think it’s a really good thing in Hartlepool,” she said.

"A running theme is Hartlepool is bullying, antisocial behaviour, because kids haven’t got things to do.

"I think giving girls a community where they can feel confident and make friends, see all these different walks of life; I think it’s a really positive image to be setting in the local community.